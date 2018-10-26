Pulse.ng logo
Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argument

Two other people sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting and were hospitalised.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A soldier attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau State shot and killed a Diamond Bank security guard during a heated argument on where to park a vehicle.

According to a statement by OPSH spokesperson, Adam Umar, the security guard was killed at the Diamond Bank branch on Ahmadu Bello way, in Jos North Local Government Area of the Plateau on Monday, October 22, 2018.

The security guard, identified as Linus Edogwu, had instructed the soldier and his mates not to park their vehicle at a particular spot on the bank's premises. An argument ensued and eventually led the soldier to fire his weapon at the guard and kill him. Two other people sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting and were hospitalised.

Umar said, "The incident involved some of our soldiers who went to transact personal business at the bank which led to the avoidable incident.

"The consequence of the altercation was a tensed exchange of vituperation between the soldiers and the bank's security gaurd resulting into the death of Mr Linus Edogwu, while two others sustained gunshots wounds and have been hospitalised."

Umar disclosed that the soldiers involved in the incident have been arrested and detained, noting that they'll soon be subjected to undergo constituted military justice procedure.

He maintained that the incident does not represent the professional posture of the Nigerian Armed Forces in any way.

