Soldier captured, tortured by IPOB retired 6 years ago - Nigerian Army

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwachukwu said that the majority of Nigerians in the South East and across the nation had rejected the criminal propaganda of IPOB.

Nigerian Army on patrol (Head Topics)

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the video of the torture was being circulated by the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of IPOB, Simon Ekpa.

He said the victim, who retired from the Nigerian Army six years ago, was obviously subjected to brutal torture by the so-called IPOB/Biafra Liberation Army.

According to him, Adewale was also forced to deliver messages to active military personnel urging them to abdicate their constitutional responsibilities and abandon their duties.

“This defenceless citizen was further compelled to falsely claim he was treated well while being held captive.

“It must be unequivocally stated that the claim by IPOB and its terrorist leader that ex-Cpl. Toriola is still serving in the Nigerian Army is far from the truth.

“This outrageous propaganda by the IPOB terrorist group is undoubtedly an attempt to justify their savage mistreatment of an unarmed, law-abiding citizen who served his country meritoriously.

“Such dehumanising acts must be condemned in the strongest terms by the international community.

“The Nigerian Army therefore urges all Nigerians to disregard this malicious video and stand united against the vile acts of terrorism perpetrated against Nigerians, and particularly, the law-abiding people of South East by IPOB terrorists.”

According to him, the Nigerian military, in close collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified operations aimed at eradicating terrorism and insurgency in the Southeast and other parts of the country.

He added that the recent annihilation of key terrorist leaders in identified terrorists’ strongholds was indicative of this commitment.

“The savage treatment of innocent citizens like ex-Cpl. Toriola and other law-abiding Nigerians must not be treated with levity.

“We call on all relevant international organisations, including Amnesty International and the International Criminal Court, to take immediate action and hold Simon Ekpa and other IPOB terrorist elements accountable for these heinous crimes.

“The Nigerian Army will remain steadfast in protecting all Nigerians, including its retired and active personnel from such terror.

“The villainous acts of terror by Simon Ekpa and his accomplices must come to an end, as justice will soon catch up with them.

“They can run, but they cannot hide forever,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

