Sokoto students praises Gov. Aliyu over payment of scholarship grants

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the governor directed the state Scholarship Board to pay the students grants of over ₦500 million on assumption of office.

Leaders of Sokoto Students Students Association of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, addressing Press Conference.
Addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, the group's.

“It is crystal clear that the world has witnessed Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment of making the life of Sokoto state students so colorful and comfortable.

“The governor has restored hope to the entire Sokoto students across different higher institutions of learning.

“From the foregoing, you may need to know that indigenous students from UDUS have enjoyed the full payments of students registration fees from the governor.

“This gesture has made the entire good people of Sokoto State happy than ever before, especially parents, irrespective of their affiliations,” he said.

The student leader appreciated the governor’s step towards making the entire Sokoto State students happier and comfortable.

