ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sokoto senator offers ₦40m scholarship to1,315 indigent students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the beneficiaries described the lawmaker’s intervention as a saving grace to their academic pursuits.

Sen. Ibrahim Lamido (APC-Sokoto East) [NAN]
Sen. Ibrahim Lamido (APC-Sokoto East) [NAN]

Recommended articles

Lamido, who made the disclosure at the screening exercise of the benefitting students in Sokoto on Wednesday said the gesture was part of his commitment to ease the current hardship of his constituents.

Represented by Malam Sani Bala, the lawmaker said the students were identified through a committee across all the communities in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

“We have identified the students, as you can see the screening is on and each of the beneficiaries will be credited after the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This students are expected to pay the university over N80 million, which the state government had since paid half of the amount.

“Therefore, after the screening, the amount will be completed to each of them in order to support them to continue their studies,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the lawmaker’s intervention as a saving grace to their academic pursuits.

Aliyu Sama’ila, one of the students said, “among us were those that had written a letter to defer their studies to the next session due to the current economic hardship.

“However, with the current development, we will be able to continue with our studies and build a greater future for the benefit of all,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sama’ila thanked the lawmaker for his foresight toward making life easier for students across the constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

Reps task NCC on deregistration of illegal SIM cards over insecurity

Reps task NCC on deregistration of illegal SIM cards over insecurity

Nigeria has 17m skilled Diasporas that can be harnessed for devt - NiDCOM

Nigeria has 17m skilled Diasporas that can be harnessed for devt - NiDCOM

NDLEA arrests 2 suspects with 1,608kg of cannabis sativa in Nasarawa

NDLEA arrests 2 suspects with 1,608kg of cannabis sativa in Nasarawa

This's the first time I'll be doing this, Mmesoma tenders apology to JAMB

This's the first time I'll be doing this, Mmesoma tenders apology to JAMB

National Boundary Commission makes fresh move to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

National Boundary Commission makes fresh move to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

Prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, APC USA tells Tinubu

Prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, APC USA tells Tinubu

Senate asks public, private employers to abolish age requirement

Senate asks public, private employers to abolish age requirement

No phone conversation between Tinubu and I over election petition - CJN

No phone conversation between Tinubu and I over election petition - CJN

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why