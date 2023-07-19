Sokoto senator offers ₦40m scholarship to1,315 indigent students

Lamido, who made the disclosure at the screening exercise of the benefitting students in Sokoto on Wednesday said the gesture was part of his commitment to ease the current hardship of his constituents.

Represented by Malam Sani Bala, the lawmaker said the students were identified through a committee across all the communities in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

“We have identified the students, as you can see the screening is on and each of the beneficiaries will be credited after the exercise.

“This students are expected to pay the university over N80 million, which the state government had since paid half of the amount.

“Therefore, after the screening, the amount will be completed to each of them in order to support them to continue their studies,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the lawmaker’s intervention as a saving grace to their academic pursuits.

Aliyu Sama’ila, one of the students said, “among us were those that had written a letter to defer their studies to the next session due to the current economic hardship.

“However, with the current development, we will be able to continue with our studies and build a greater future for the benefit of all,” he said.

