Kakale said this on Saturday while commenting on the recent fatal banditry attack on Gangara community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Kakale, representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, said the attack claimed the lives of no fewer than 22 innocent persons.

The lawmaker lamented that the attack also resulted in the injuring of scores of persons, some kidnapped, while others had gone missing, including properties that were destroyed and houses completely razed down.

“Myriad of measures had been taken by the Federal Government on the COVID-19, which are appropriate and commendable.

“Some like the economic stimulus package, with States, Ministries and Agencies and Departments given tens of billions of Naira to fight the scourge.

“There are also other anti-Corona economic measures taken by the Federal Government in social investment, import waivers, food and family support, among others, to curb its menace,” he said.

Kakale however said that the insecurity virus needed to be urgently addressed by the federal government by deploying similar or even more decisive measures of security lockdown and economic lift up to deal with the deadly insecurity virus.

According to him, the federal government should be encouraged to take very serious, the many resolutions, acts and other measures the legislature has diligently provided so far, to tackle insecurity and other socioeconomic challenges in the country.

“The same strategies and vigour applied on COVID -19 should be applied on insecurity, youth unemployment, the Almajiri syndrome, as well as the myriad of challenges plaguing health and education in Nigeria,” the lawmaker suggested.

He condoled with the government and people of Sokoto state on the unfortunate incident that resulted in the loss of several lives of innocent persons and commended the state government for its swift response to contain the crisis.

Kakale drew a metaphorical inference between Malaria and COVID-19, stressing: “Today, the Science of an anti-malarial drug, Chloroquine, is being used to treat COVID-19.

“Therefore, the economics of the response applied on the COVID -19, should be applied on malaria and other infectious diseases and health challenges.

“It kills far more greater number of Nigerians, with an average economic loss of about one trillion Naira annually.

“That gesture is what I will call positive Malaria-COVID-19 reverse linkage. Simple!

“Chloroquine is used for the treatment of malaria while the same antimalarial drug is currently the global drug of choice in the treatment of COVID-19.

“There are ongoing multinational clinical trials in this direction and they are producing promising results,” he added.