Governor Aliyu urges respect for Prophet Muhammad amidst blasphemy case

The governor's plea comes after an attack on an individual named Usman Buda Mai Hanji, who allegedly made blasphemous comments about Prophet Muhammad at the Sokoto main abattoir on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Abubakar Bawa, Governor Aliyu cautioned the citizens against engaging in any activities that could degrade the personality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), particularly in a predominantly Muslim community like Sokoto

Governor Aliyu emphasised the deep respect and regard the people of Sokoto have for Prophet Muhammad, highlighting the importance of protecting his dignity and honor. He called upon the residents of the state to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and instead encouraged them to report any alleged crimes or acts of blasphemy to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

The governor stressed that Islam does not endorse vigilante justice and urged all followers of the religion to be exemplary in their conduct. He warned that the present administration would not take the issue of blasphemy lightly and would deal decisively with anyone found guilty of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law.