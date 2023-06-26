ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Aliyu urges respect for Prophet Muhammad amidst blasphemy case

Ima Elijah

Sokoto State Governor vows decisive action to safeguard the honor of Prophet Muhammad

Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu [Vanguard]
Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The governor's plea comes after an attack on an individual named Usman Buda Mai Hanji, who allegedly made blasphemous comments about Prophet Muhammad at the Sokoto main abattoir on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Abubakar Bawa, Governor Aliyu cautioned the citizens against engaging in any activities that could degrade the personality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), particularly in a predominantly Muslim community like Sokoto

Governor Aliyu emphasised the deep respect and regard the people of Sokoto have for Prophet Muhammad, highlighting the importance of protecting his dignity and honor. He called upon the residents of the state to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and instead encouraged them to report any alleged crimes or acts of blasphemy to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor stressed that Islam does not endorse vigilante justice and urged all followers of the religion to be exemplary in their conduct. He warned that the present administration would not take the issue of blasphemy lightly and would deal decisively with anyone found guilty of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law.

Governor Aliyu assured the people of Sokoto State that his administration is fully committed to ensuring the safety of all law-abiding citizens and their properties.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi govt. inaugurates project steering committee on AGILE implementation

Kogi govt. inaugurates project steering committee on AGILE implementation

6 pilgrims die, 30 face mental health challenges - Medical report on Hajj 2023

6 pilgrims die, 30 face mental health challenges - Medical report on Hajj 2023

YYC begs FG to give traditional rulers constitutional roles to enhance stability

YYC begs FG to give traditional rulers constitutional roles to enhance stability

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

Gov. Adeleke denies reports of state pardon to Adedoyin's murder case

Gov. Adeleke denies reports of state pardon to Adedoyin's murder case

NMA hails Cross River Govt, Nigerian Navy for rescuing students from boat mishap

NMA hails Cross River Govt, Nigerian Navy for rescuing students from boat mishap

Gov. Sule lauds Wadada’s initiative for orphans

Gov. Sule lauds Wadada’s initiative for orphans

Pulse Nigeria relaunches podcast network

Pulse Nigeria relaunches podcast network

Governor Aliyu urges respect for Prophet Muhammad amidst blasphemy case

Governor Aliyu urges respect for Prophet Muhammad amidst blasphemy case

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security