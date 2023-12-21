Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

The outgoing President of the Society, Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The NSE also elected other members of the National Executive through voting conducted online on Nov. 21.

Oguntala would take over the reins of the Society from Jan. 1, 2024, in accordance with the laws of NSE for a period of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oguntala has been the Deputy President of NSE for the past two years.

According to Gidari-Wudil, the election, which was to have been held during the NSE Annual General Meeting in November, is postponed due to a court injunction initiated by a contestant.

“On this note, I wish to inform the general public that the state of affairs of the Nigerian Society of Engineers is stable and robust.

“I hereby wish to crave the indulgence of the newly elected Executive Committee Members to extend that same support to the incoming President.

“Finally, to all the members of our great Society, I send my sincere appreciation for the trust they reposed in us to offer leadership in the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though there may have been a few challenges here and there, I am happy that we are leaving a united house,” he said.

NAN reports that the newly elected members of the society include the President, Margaret Oguntala, Deputy President, Ali Rabiu, Vice Presidents Joseph Adebayo, (South-West) and Danladi Adamu, (North-East).

Other Vice Presidents are Rose Madaki, (North-West), Felicia Agubata, (South-East), Bemogho Ofoeyeno (South-South) and Ademola Agoro, (South-West).

NAN reports that members of the National Executive Committees also elected are Ibrahim Hammadikko, (North-East), Aliyu Dutsinma Ibrahim, (North-East), and Rachel Ugye (North-Central).

Also Ndifon Agbiji, (South-South), Abraham Aghadike (South-East) and Prof. Olumide Ogundipe (South-West).

ADVERTISEMENT