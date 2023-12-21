ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oguntala has been the Deputy President of NSE for the past two years.

Mrs Margaret Oguntala, NSE new President. [The Chronicle]
Mrs Margaret Oguntala, NSE new President. [The Chronicle]

Recommended articles

The outgoing President of the Society, Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The NSE also elected other members of the National Executive through voting conducted online on Nov. 21.

Oguntala would take over the reins of the Society from Jan. 1, 2024, in accordance with the laws of NSE for a period of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oguntala has been the Deputy President of NSE for the past two years.

According to Gidari-Wudil, the election, which was to have been held during the NSE Annual General Meeting in November, is postponed due to a court injunction initiated by a contestant.

“On this note, I wish to inform the general public that the state of affairs of the Nigerian Society of Engineers is stable and robust.

“I hereby wish to crave the indulgence of the newly elected Executive Committee Members to extend that same support to the incoming President.

“Finally, to all the members of our great Society, I send my sincere appreciation for the trust they reposed in us to offer leadership in the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though there may have been a few challenges here and there, I am happy that we are leaving a united house,” he said.

NAN reports that the newly elected members of the society include the President, Margaret Oguntala, Deputy President, Ali Rabiu, Vice Presidents Joseph Adebayo, (South-West) and Danladi Adamu, (North-East).

Other Vice Presidents are Rose Madaki, (North-West), Felicia Agubata, (South-East), Bemogho Ofoeyeno (South-South) and Ademola Agoro, (South-West).

NAN reports that members of the National Executive Committees also elected are Ibrahim Hammadikko, (North-East), Aliyu Dutsinma Ibrahim, (North-East), and Rachel Ugye (North-Central).

Also Ndifon Agbiji, (South-South), Abraham Aghadike (South-East) and Prof. Olumide Ogundipe (South-West).

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Statutory Audit Committee are Greg Ashibuogu, Clara Anyanwu-Amadi and Dr Omolola Adetona.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break

Nigerian Catholic bishops vow not to bless same-sex unions

Nigerian Catholic bishops vow not to bless same-sex unions

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

According to Cardoso, the apprehension surrounding Emefiele's policy end date triggered widespread hoarding, as many feared that the old notes would lose legal tender status.

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday