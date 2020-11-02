The Northern Governors' Forum (NGF) has called for a major control of social media in Nigeria.

The governors' demand was one of the major resolutions from a meeting which held in Kaduna with traditional rulers and other political office holders from the northern region on Monday, November 2, 2020.

NGF chairman, Simon Lalong, said the social media was used to spread fake news during the recent nationwide demonstrations against police brutality, and must be censored by the government.

"The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news, therefore calls for major control mechanisms and censorship of the social media practiced in Nigeria," the Plateau State governor said.

The regulation of social media by the government has been a controversial subject with many critics accusing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of attempting to suppress free speech.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has led the government's campaign to regulate the social media, using the easy spread of fake news to make his point. Mohammed was present at the NGF's Monday meeting.

Lalong further slammed subversive elements for trying to hijack the peaceful #EndSARS protests to push for more sinister objectives which he said will not be tolerated.

The governor said, "The superlative agitations and other change regime actions outside the ballot box shouldn't take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separative agenda."

The 57-year also announced that the governors are committed to ensuring that Nigeria remains one and never breaks up.

The meeting was also attended by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and some other members of the National Assembly, as well as by President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.