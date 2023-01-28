ADVERTISEMENT
Smugglers responsible for fuel scarcity - FG breaks silence

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government reassured Nigerians that the NNPCL had enough petrol in reserve to serve Nigerians.

The government disclosed on Friday, January 27, 2023, that cross-border smuggling of PMS from Nigeria to neighboring countries has led to shortage of the product in the country.

Meanwhile, it reassured Nigerians that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had enough petrol, to the tune of 1.6 billion litres, despite the widespread scarcity and queues nationwide.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) issued a statement on Friday that “all Nigerians that there is PMS sufficiency of over 1.6 billion litres as of January 26, 2023 both on land and marine.”

The statement also reaffirmed NNPCL's commitment to supply more PMSs in the coming months to guarantee national energy and nationwide availability at the government-regulated price.

