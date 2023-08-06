ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kanu reiterated that sit-at-home has been abolished in the South-East.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Recommended articles

The new directive, aimed at mobilising resources towards reversing the region’s fast-declining economy, followed the recent cancellation of all forms of sit-at-home in the region.

This is contained in a statement by Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Powerful explained that the new initiative christened ‘Economic Empowerment Day (EED), would focus on revitalising the educational and socio-economic conditions, which have been negatively impacted during the controversial sit-at-home era.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Economic Empowerment Day is a day for mass mobilization of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp decline in our economic, educational, and social needs.

“During this exercise, Biafrans are encouraged to embark on a massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty-ridden population of our people,” he said.

Powerful further noted that the EED initiative would engender growth through education, employment, health services, and fostering a sense of identity for the people of the Sout-East.

He said it has become urgent to empower Ndigbo to live beyond subsistence, recognising their global reputation for hard work, resilience, and achievement.

“Through the Economic Empowerment Day, our people and indeed, the Eastern region can begin to thrive and grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is time to rebuild our once-envied Eastern region – peaceful, accommodating, resilient, illustrious, and great – and reclaim our glory among nations,” Powerful added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention