Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

The new directive, aimed at mobilising resources towards reversing the region’s fast-declining economy, followed the recent cancellation of all forms of sit-at-home in the region.

This is contained in a statement by Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Powerful explained that the new initiative christened ‘Economic Empowerment Day (EED), would focus on revitalising the educational and socio-economic conditions, which have been negatively impacted during the controversial sit-at-home era.

“The Economic Empowerment Day is a day for mass mobilization of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp decline in our economic, educational, and social needs.

“During this exercise, Biafrans are encouraged to embark on a massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty-ridden population of our people,” he said.

Powerful further noted that the EED initiative would engender growth through education, employment, health services, and fostering a sense of identity for the people of the Sout-East.

He said it has become urgent to empower Ndigbo to live beyond subsistence, recognising their global reputation for hard work, resilience, and achievement.

“Through the Economic Empowerment Day, our people and indeed, the Eastern region can begin to thrive and grow.

