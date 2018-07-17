Pulse.ng logo
Sirika meets aircraft manufacturers investors over National Carrier

Minister meets aircraft manufacturers investors in UK play

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, meeting with management of Airbus Aircraft Manufacturer at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom

(NAN)

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Federal Government had started negotiations with aircraft manufacturers and investors towards the unveiling of the national carrier at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom.

Sirika disclosed this in a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Media and Public Affairs from Farnborough on Monday.

He said that the Nigerian delegation which he led, had met with the Management of Airplane manufacturers Airbus to negotiate the acquisition of the desired aircraft for the nation.

Sirika also disclosed that negotiations with Boeing and other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) would take place on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the ongoing International Air Show is an opportunity to negotiate with airline manufacturers with the view of getting the most competitive and best value-for-money deals for the country.

He said he would also explore every opportunity available at the air show, an event that brings the biggest and the best in the industry, to attract more prospective investors into the Nigerian aviation environment.

Sirika explained that the show would provide an opportunity to establish a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria, concession of some airports in the country and other components of the Aviation Roadmap the federal government.

The minister had earlier written on his twitter handle: “Negotiating Aircraft orders with Airbus at Farnborough ahead of National Carrier unveiling on Wednesday.

“Negotiations with Boeing and other OEMs tomorrow.

“Met with Standard Chartered Bank earlier. All is looking good!”

The minister had on July 6, announced that the name and logo of the airline would be unveiled during the air show in the UK and assured that the airline would commence operations in December.

