ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Simon Ekpa's case will be concluded soon, Finland assures Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Finnish government said it swung into action after the Nigerian government reported Ekpa's activities.

Simon Ekpa.
Simon Ekpa.

Recommended articles

Elina Valtonen, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, gave the assurance during a press briefing she attended alongside her Nordic counterparts in Abuja on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The delegation comprised Nordic Ministers from Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Norway, as well as Denmark who visited Nigeria to deepen trade ties among the countries.

The ministers pledged to counter violent extremists in West Africa and achieve development goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nordic emissaries engaged in high-level discussions with Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who confirmed that Ekpa's issue was a central topic in discussion with Valtonen.

“It was a priority. There is no way Nigeria would engage with Finland without raising the issue of Simon Ekpa vociferously,” Tuggar said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. [Presidency]
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Valtonen disclosed that the case of Ekpa whose disruptive activities were reported to the Finnish government by the Nigerian government, is now before the Finnish court.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reaffirmed Finland's commitment to working with Nigeria, stressing that the issue is more of a judicial matter than political.

“If you are referring to a specific person operating in Finland in a less than constructive manner, we have discussed this with the Nigerian authorities.

“Both our judicial systems are collaborating on this matter, and we hope it will soon be resolved.

“Both governments have stressed that the case is not a political issue but rather a judicial one, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the law as the proceedings unfold,” Valtonen stated.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), resides in Finland.

ADVERTISEMENT

He leads a faction of the movement known as Autopilot and has been at the forefront of a push for the secession of the South-East and South-South from Nigeria to create a state of Biafra.

The self-proclaimed Biafra Prime Minister has been identified as a major instigator of violence in Nigeria, particularly through the enforcement of a controversial sit-at-home directive and attacks targeting security agents.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria