SIFAX delivers $200m equipment for Kano-Maradi rail project

John Jenkins, the Managing Director, PCHS, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Jenkins said the rail project milestone was being handled by Mota-Engil Nigeria Ltd.

According to Jenkins, the multi-million dollars heavy-duty equipment handled by the company arrived via MV-TINA vessel at the terminal last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It included wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, crawler excavators, truck-mounted concrete pumps, concrete mixer trucks, telehandlers, motor graders, vibratory soil compactors, and many more,” he said.

Jenkins thanked the construction firm for trusting the company to handle their equipment.

He noticed that handling such volume was an indication of the trust which clients had in the terminal operator’s excellent service delivery.

“I will like to thank Mota-Engil for trusting and working with us. Our handling of this volume of cargo is an indication of our capacity to deliver excellent service.

“We have a rich blend and mix of human capital and equipment at our company and this has helped us to meet and surpass the expectations of our clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The terminal has capacity to also store various cargoes conveniently too. We put in our best to make sure that best value is delivered always.

“We are proud that the equipment that will be used for the rail construction are handled by us,” he said.

Jenkins said the company had well-established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in line with global best practices which made service delivery at the terminal seamless.

“We don’t have documentation issues here at PCHS, we have established SOPs to make operations here very seamless.

“As far as PCHS is concerned, we give sufficient resources in handling big and large volumes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Logistics Manager, Mota-Engil Nigeria Ltd., Nuno Colaco, said that the exceptional service delivery, open communication and available manpower at the terminal signpost a serious terminal operator.