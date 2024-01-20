Sierra Leone ex-President arrives Nigeria for medical care after house arrest

This development comes weeks after Koroma was released from house arrest in his country following his alleged involvement in what authorities described as a coup attempt.

He touched down in Abuja on Friday afternoon, welcomed by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Sierra Leone judicial authorities permitted Koroma to spend a maximum of three months in Nigeria for medical treatment. This was after the Nigerian government offered to allow the ex-president to enter temporarily, which he accepted.

Incumbent President Julius Maada Bio called the court’s decision a “humanitarian gesture” during an address to the nation on Thursday evening.

Sierra Leone’s High Court earlier this week authorised the 70-year-old politician to undergo medical treatment in Nigeria “for the most three months from the date of this order and (on condition) that his sureties should provide regular medical updates, signed and duly authorised.”

Koroma, who led the West African nation from 2007 to 2018, has effectively been under house arrest since December 9, 2023. He was charged in early January with four offences, including treason concerning the events in late November.

Armed attackers stormed a military armoury, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations, clashing with security forces on November 26.

Not less than 21 people were killed while hundreds of prisoners escaped before authorities were able to regain control after what they deemed a coup attempt by members of the armed forces.

