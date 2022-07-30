Siemens power transformers pass acceptance test in Italy, heading for Nigeria

Sanusi said that Mr Kenny Anuwe, the Managing Director of Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGN-Power), who led a delegation that included engineers from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), witnessed the factory acceptance test conducted on July 28.

According to him, the factory acceptance test paves the way for Siemens Energy to start delivering the transformers to Nigeria.

He said that the first batch of the transformers are expected to start arriving Nigeria in September.

Sanusi quoted the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, as saying that the successful factory acceptance test shows Nigeria’s engagement with Siemens Energy is on track.

According to him, the minister also said that the acceptance also shows the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s electricity challenges.

Sanusi said that this success came after the minister lead a delegation to Germany in April, where he paid visits to Siemens Energy factories in Berlin and Frankfurt.

He said during the trip, the minister held meetings with the senior leadership of Siemens Energy on the need to fast-track the delivery of the early orders that would kick start the transformation of Nigeria’s electricity industry.

Sanusi said that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of Power secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council of €63 million for the procurement of equipment to boost power supply under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

”The first phase will provide 10 mobile power substations and 10 mega transformers that will be deployed across the country to boost and stabilize electricity supply.

”In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari initiated the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) that will enable Siemens Energy to upgrade Nigeria’s electricity systems.