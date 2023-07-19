ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Sekibo expressed confidence that the capacity, humility and depth of knowledge of Shettima would impact the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration. [Twitter:@officialSKSM]
Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration. [Twitter:@officialSKSM]

Recommended articles

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, in a statement, said Shettima, made the appeal when he received a delegation comprising his former colleagues from the 9th Senate, on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

The VP described President Tinubu as a leader with a genuine interest to transform the country.

“President Bola Tinubu is a good man, I will urge all of us to rally round and support him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his personal relationship with the former senators, Shettima said “in the last four years, I have formed permanent bonds of friendship and of fraternity that I believe will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I want to assure you that I will work with you in the interest of our nation.

“What binds us together as a family and a nation supersedes whatever that divides us.”

Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration. [Twitter:@officialSKSM]
Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration. [Twitter:@officialSKSM] Pulse Nigeria

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Sen. Philip Aduda, said the group comprised members across different political affiliations who are united for the progress of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pledged their support for the Tinubu administration and prayed for the success of its policies and programmes.

Also, Sen. George Sekibo expressed confidence that the capacity, humility and depth of knowledge of Shettima would impact the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

Sekibo, therefore, reassured the VP of their loyalty and solidarity at all times.

Other members of the delegation included, Senators Sam Egwu, Aliyu Abdullahi, Gabriel Suswam, Emmanuel Bwacha, Chukwuma Utazi, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, and Uche Ekwunife.

Also on the delegation were Senators Betty Apiafi, Yakubu Oseni, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, Suleiman Kwari, Danjuma Laah, Cleopas Moses and Stella Oduah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Biodun Olujimi; Nora Daduut; Bulus Amos; Sen. Istaifanus Gyang; Michael Nnachi; Hassan Mohammed; Albert Bassey-Akpan; Clifford Ordia; Hezekiah Dimka, and Chukwuma Ibezim, were also at the meeting.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery accusation as INEC closes defence

DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery accusation as INEC closes defence

UN award-winning Nigerian nominated for $100,000 Global Student Prize

UN award-winning Nigerian nominated for $100,000 Global Student Prize

Over 600,000 children yet to immunise in Kano, others – UNICEF

Over 600,000 children yet to immunise in Kano, others – UNICEF

Lawyers fire back at DSS over 'charge and bail' tweet

Lawyers fire back at DSS over 'charge and bail' tweet

Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration

Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration

Niger Assembly demands reduction of working days as subsidy removal bites hard

Niger Assembly demands reduction of working days as subsidy removal bites hard

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

Reps task NCC on deregistration of illegal SIM cards over insecurity

Reps task NCC on deregistration of illegal SIM cards over insecurity

Nigeria has 17m skilled Diasporas that can be harnessed for devt - NiDCOM

Nigeria has 17m skilled Diasporas that can be harnessed for devt - NiDCOM

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why