Shettima seeks former Senators’ support to Tinubu administration

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, in a statement, said Shettima, made the appeal when he received a delegation comprising his former colleagues from the 9th Senate, on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

The VP described President Tinubu as a leader with a genuine interest to transform the country.

“President Bola Tinubu is a good man, I will urge all of us to rally round and support him.”

On his personal relationship with the former senators, Shettima said “in the last four years, I have formed permanent bonds of friendship and of fraternity that I believe will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I want to assure you that I will work with you in the interest of our nation.

“What binds us together as a family and a nation supersedes whatever that divides us.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Sen. Philip Aduda, said the group comprised members across different political affiliations who are united for the progress of the country.

He pledged their support for the Tinubu administration and prayed for the success of its policies and programmes.

Also, Sen. George Sekibo expressed confidence that the capacity, humility and depth of knowledge of Shettima would impact the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

Sekibo, therefore, reassured the VP of their loyalty and solidarity at all times.

Other members of the delegation included, Senators Sam Egwu, Aliyu Abdullahi, Gabriel Suswam, Emmanuel Bwacha, Chukwuma Utazi, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, and Uche Ekwunife.

Also on the delegation were Senators Betty Apiafi, Yakubu Oseni, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, Suleiman Kwari, Danjuma Laah, Cleopas Moses and Stella Oduah.

