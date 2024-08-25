ADVERTISEMENT
Shettima preaches marital values at Taraba Gov's daughter, IGP's son's weddings

Shettima acknowledged the challenges of letting go of children as they come of age, but celebrated the beauty of marriage, noting that it was not always smooth sailing.

He spoke at the wedding of Victor Egbetokun, son of Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Lagos.

Shettima urged parents and couples to exercise patience and love in their families, which would reflect positively on the larger Nigerian society.

He identified key elements for a successful union including communication, patience, tolerance, perseverance, and love.

The Vice-President praised the IGP’s character, citing his ability to wield power with integrity.

He also congratulated the newlyweds on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, wishing them a happy marriage.

Similarly, Shettima, as a special guest at the wedding of Keziah Kefas, daughter of Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, in Jalingo, reflected on the bittersweet nature of parenthood.

