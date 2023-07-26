Shettima mourns emir of Koko, condoles family of NPA boss

In a statement by Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the vice president, described the late emir as a peaceful traditional ruler who sacrificed a lot for the state and Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima’s condolence message was delivered to the late emir’s family by a delegation led by Rep. Usman Zannah, representing Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio Federal Constituency.

Also on the delegation were NPA’s Executive Directors; Ibrahim Umar (Engineering and Technical Services), and Ms Adenrele Adesina (Finance and Administration). Others were; some VP’s aides, Sheikh Goni Abatcha, Ahmed Ningi, the Chiroma of Borno and Alhaji Bakari Ali-Kotoko, among others.

The delegation equally commiserated with the royal family and the Kebbi Emirate Council at the behest of the vice president.

Shettima, who condoled with the Koko family and the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko in particular over the death of his father, said the late emir was a rallying figure who would be greatly missed.

He also said the late emir, who was a great scholar, teacher and one-time member of the Governing Board of University of Maiduguri during his lifetime demonstrated visionary leadership that was very evident to all.

Shettima prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the late emir Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the people of Kebbi at ” this time of his demise”.