Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the vice president received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the UN.

The delegation was led by the UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, Amina Mohammed.

The Co-Founder, Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai, who is a UN Messenger of Peace, was a part of the delegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima said that the federal government would promote girl-child education in its policies and programmes.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully and unequivocally committed to the girl-child education and gender empowerment initiatives.

“The SDGs goals 4 and 5 will be vigorously pursued by the present administration.

“President Tinubu is a passionate and committed advocate of girl-child education. He believes in the empowerment of our women.

“He believes that the prosperity, the respect of every society is directly proportional to the way they treat their women folk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The vice president commended the UNDSG and Malala Fund for their efforts in promoting girl-child education, among other initiatives.

“Amina Mohammed stands today as a symbol of hope for the African woman for her resilience, commitment and disposition and most importantly in her integrity.

“She is an oasis of hope in an unending ocean of poverty and depravity, while Malala as an icon of hope and change in a despairing world,” he said.

The vice president assured the Malala Fund of federal government’s partnership with the organisation for the greater good of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT