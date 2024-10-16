ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements

News Agency Of Nigeria

The meeting with Norrsken will provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from this fund and further strengthen the technology network in Nigeria.

Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements [NAN[
Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements [NAN[

Recommended articles

Stanley Nkwocha, Special Assistant to the President, Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, said this in a statement.

Shettima is expected to explore opportunities to strengthen collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden in ICT, innovation, education, digitalisation, sustainable transport, mining and agriculture.

The Vice President will also meet with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, which recently launched Norrsken22, a 205-million-dollar tech investment fund for Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norrsken22 is a technology growth fund, backed by over 30 prominent unicorn founders, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to build Africa’s next tech giants.

The meeting with Norrsken will provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from this fund and further strengthen the technology network in Nigeria.

About 40 per cent of the investments from Norrsken22 are expected to be allocated to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs.

Also, 12 Nigerian private sector companies that are doing business with Sweden are part of the visit but going as a private sector bloc.

While in Sweden, Shettima is also expected to articulate Nigeria’s economic vision and the reforms being undertaken by the Tinubu administration to create a business-friendly environment for investors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration

Lagos govt diverts traffic on Victoria Island for end-of-year decoration

Pay our withheld salaries to avert crisis - University union warns minister

Pay our withheld salaries to avert crisis - University union warns minister

EFCC an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba writes NASS, calls for public hearing

EFCC an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba writes NASS, calls for public hearing

Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements

Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Soldiers gun down Kaduna bandits while trying to pick up ₦1.5m ransom

Soldiers gun down Kaduna bandits while trying to pick up ₦1.5m ransom

Pay your taxes, government needs to make money - Wike tells Nigerians

Pay your taxes, government needs to make money - Wike tells Nigerians

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

FG, Labour leaders in crucial meeting over petrol price, others

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request (Channels)

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health [The Sun Nigeria]

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON