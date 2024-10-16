Shettima heads to Sweden for bilateral engagements

Stanley Nkwocha, Special Assistant to the President, Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, said this in a statement.

Shettima is expected to explore opportunities to strengthen collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden in ICT, innovation, education, digitalisation, sustainable transport, mining and agriculture.

The Vice President will also meet with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, which recently launched Norrsken22, a 205-million-dollar tech investment fund for Africa.

Norrsken22 is a technology growth fund, backed by over 30 prominent unicorn founders, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to build Africa’s next tech giants.

The meeting with Norrsken will provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from this fund and further strengthen the technology network in Nigeria.

About 40 per cent of the investments from Norrsken22 are expected to be allocated to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs.

Also, 12 Nigerian private sector companies that are doing business with Sweden are part of the visit but going as a private sector bloc.