Shettima, Gbajabiamila others in court for judgment

News Agency Of Nigeria

They are present for the judgment in the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Kashim Shettima and Femi Gbajabiamila
Kashim Shettima and Femi Gbajabiamila

Also present in court are Dr Abdullahi Ganduja, APC National chairman, governors of Bauchi, Yobe, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Nassarawa, Festus Keyamo and Nuhu Ribadu, National security adviser to the president.

The presidential election petition court had on Monday fixed today for the judgments in petitions filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it’s candidate and Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate.

The third petition was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). NAN reports that there is heavy security presence at the appellate court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

