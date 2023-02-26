Shettima donates N100m to victims of Maiduguri market inferno

Shettima announced the donation during his visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum to sympathise with the government and people of the state.

He said: “I am here to commiserate with Gov. Zulum, His Eminence, the Shehu of Borno and the people of Borno State, over the sad development.

“As my modest contribution towards cushioning the effects of the sad incident, I am making a personal donation of N100million for the victims of the fire disaster.

“I have spoken with my Principal, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Tinubu and he requested me to convey his heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Borno State.

“He promised to personally come to Maiduguri this week to condole the government and people of Borno State over the incident.

“Asiwaju knows the deep love and affection that the people of Borno hold for him and he wants to reciprocate by personally coming and also contributing handsomely towards assisting the victims of the fire incident.”