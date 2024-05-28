Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayer which was held at the Abuja National Mosque, was attended by the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Others are governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Sen. Ali Ndume, Elder statesman Umar Mutallab, Sen. Ali Sheriff, and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Yayele Ahmed.

Lamorde, aged 61, who was the EFCC's third Executive Chairman died on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamorde, according to a family source, died around 3.00 am local time in Cairo, Egypt, three days after undergoing surgery.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa, and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector-General

Lamorde was the pioneer Director of Operations of the anti-graft agency when it was created in 2003.

He was acting chairman of the commission in January 2008, a position he held until Waziri was appointed chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamorde returned to the EFCC in 2010 as Director of Operations, replacing Stephen Otitoju.

He was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the anti-graft agency on Nov. 23, 2011, following the removal of Farida Waziri by then-President Goodluck Jonathan.