ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lamorde died at the age of 61 on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

L-R: National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Gpv AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Senator Ali Ndume. [NAN]
L-R: National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Gpv AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Senator Ali Ndume. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayer which was held at the Abuja National Mosque, was attended by the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Others are governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Sen. Ali Ndume, Elder statesman Umar Mutallab, Sen. Ali Sheriff, and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Yayele Ahmed.

Lamorde, aged 61, who was the EFCC's third Executive Chairman died on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamorde, according to a family source, died around 3.00 am local time in Cairo, Egypt, three days after undergoing surgery.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa, and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector-General

Lamorde was the pioneer Director of Operations of the anti-graft agency when it was created in 2003.

He was acting chairman of the commission in January 2008, a position he held until Waziri was appointed chairperson and confirmed by the Senate in June 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamorde returned to the EFCC in 2010 as Director of Operations, replacing Stephen Otitoju.

He was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the anti-graft agency on Nov. 23, 2011, following the removal of Farida Waziri by then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was made the third substantive chairman of the agency on Feb. 15, 2012, a position he held until Nov. 9, 2015, when former President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

Cross River Assembly reinstates recently impeached Speaker Anyambem

Cross River Assembly reinstates recently impeached Speaker Anyambem

NCDC records 14 new Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi

NCDC records 14 new Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi

Lawyer urges heightened security for legal practitioners amid rising attacks

Lawyer urges heightened security for legal practitioners amid rising attacks

Senate passes bill seeking return to old national anthem

Senate passes bill seeking return to old national anthem

Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

Lagos State pays ₦2.6 billion in benefits to families of late civil servants

Lagos State pays ₦2.6 billion in benefits to families of late civil servants

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu and DSS [Pulse.ng]

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Nigerians slams Makinde after celebrating daughter's graduation from Yale [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale