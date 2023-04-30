The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima assures Nigerian women Tinubu will be 'gender-friendly'

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima wants Nigerians to show empathy and support for women.

Kashim Shettima (left) and Bola Tinubu (right) will be sworn in on May 29 [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Kashim Shettima (left) and Bola Tinubu (right) will be sworn in on May 29 [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

Shettima made this known on Saturday in Abuja at the reading session of a book written by a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

The title of the book is Stepping on Toes, My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Shettima commended the author of the book while expressing the willingness of their administration to be gender-friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "She is an iron lady, I don't think I have the courage to write such a book. Be that as it may, I am here in solidarity with our sister. We need to show empathy and support for our women.

"There is a popular saying among the people of Ghana that if you educate a man, you have educated an individual, if you educate a woman, you have educated a nation.

"Be rest assured that the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be gender-friendly.

"He was the first governor to appoint a female as his deputy; he is also the first person to appoint a woman as a Chief Judge of a state. Be rest assured that we will observe the rule of law."

The vice-president-elect also encouraged Nigerians to imbibe a healthy reading culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "We need to read to know what is happening in the world, our reading culture in this part of the world is poor, people hardly read.

"At times, I buy books just to show solidarity with authors. I spend up to ₦‎500,000 at once just in solidarity with authors, I buy books and share them with friends and family members.

"People find it easy to spend a fortune to buy Apple wristwatches and so on but hardly do we buy books. We may not be authorities on everything but we should be knowledgeable about everything."

Also, former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, commended the author for doing a great job by sharing her side of the story.

Adoke noted that he could relate to his ordeal as he was also a victim of the same circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the author, Usman detailed her experience with the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other issues while heading the ports as the first woman to occupy that position.

She said that she knew that she decided not to be the victim that got accused of embezzling public funds.

"When you call out big people that have networks, automatically know that you will always come under verbal attacks everywhere.

"So, I decided that I had to tell that story rather than keep quiet and be fingered as the person who looted the NPA.

"I felt it was important that I put the records straight in the public space. I had to put this out there to encourage others."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

APC youth leader backs Akpabio for senate president

APC youth leader backs Akpabio for senate president

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Nearly 25 million Nigerians experiencing acute hunger in 2023

Nearly 25 million Nigerians experiencing acute hunger in 2023

Overconfidence made you lose 2023 election – Lai Mohammed tells PDP, LP

Overconfidence made you lose 2023 election – Lai Mohammed tells PDP, LP

Shettima assures Nigerian women Tinubu will be 'gender-friendly'

Shettima assures Nigerian women Tinubu will be 'gender-friendly'

FG approves Eagle Square for May Day parade after NLC showdown

FG approves Eagle Square for May Day parade after NLC showdown

Ganduje wants Abba Yusuf to work with him for a smooth transition

Ganduje wants Abba Yusuf to work with him for a smooth transition

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya