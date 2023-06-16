Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

During his meeting with lawmakers ahead of the National Assembly election, Shettima said, “Under the current dispensation, the worst incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The statement sparked reactions on social media as many criticised the Vice President.

But in his with BBC Hausa, Shettima said his comment was misinterpreted, saying he had no intention to defame Muslims or their religion.

“The comment I made is for the benefit of Nigeria but was misinterpreted. I receive confidential intelligence reports that are not suitable for public disclosure.

“I sincerely did not have any intention to cause harm to any individual or the Islamic religion. However, being an imperfect human being, I seek forgiveness from the community and from my Lord. I pledge that I will never reiterate such words again, as I am a devout Muslim, and my family lineage has faithfully followed the path of Islam for more than 1,400 years”. he said.