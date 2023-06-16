ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

Bayo Wahab

Shettima says it was never his intention to disparage any religion.

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]
Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

During his meeting with lawmakers ahead of the National Assembly election, Shettima said, “Under the current dispensation, the worst incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The statement sparked reactions on social media as many criticised the Vice President.

But in his with BBC Hausa, Shettima said his comment was misinterpreted, saying he had no intention to defame Muslims or their religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The comment I made is for the benefit of Nigeria but was misinterpreted. I receive confidential intelligence reports that are not suitable for public disclosure.

“I sincerely did not have any intention to cause harm to any individual or the Islamic religion. However, being an imperfect human being, I seek forgiveness from the community and from my Lord. I pledge that I will never reiterate such words again, as I am a devout Muslim, and my family lineage has faithfully followed the path of Islam for more than 1,400 years”. he said.

The Vice President also apologised to anyone hurt by his statement, saying it was never his intention to disparage any religion.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara issues public advisory on spread of anthrax disease

Kwara issues public advisory on spread of anthrax disease

Ohanaeze youths commend Tinubu's removal of EFCC chairman Bawa

Ohanaeze youths commend Tinubu's removal of EFCC chairman Bawa

State of Emergency declared on passport issues in Nigeria

State of Emergency declared on passport issues in Nigeria

Police arraign 39-year-old man for alleged theft of ₦‎1.1 million bitters

Police arraign 39-year-old man for alleged theft of ₦‎1.1 million bitters

Okonjo-Iweala urges Africa to embrace Just Transition in managing climate change

Okonjo-Iweala urges Africa to embrace Just Transition in managing climate change

96 illegal immigrants detained after raids in Istanbul

96 illegal immigrants detained after raids in Istanbul

Stakeholders tell 10th Assembly legislators to review pending health bills

Stakeholders tell 10th Assembly legislators to review pending health bills

Ex-Oyo APC chairman lauds Tinubu over Adedeji’s appointment

Ex-Oyo APC chairman lauds Tinubu over Adedeji’s appointment

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory