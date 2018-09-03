Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Shelve your planned strike, LASG urges LASUTH resident doctors

Industrial Action Shelve your planned strike, LASG urges LASUTH resident doctors

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, who made the appeal, urged the doctors to consider the plight of the masses who always bear the burden of such actions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, (shipsandports)

The Lagos State Government on Monday appealed to resident doctors at the State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to shelve its proposed three-day warning strike in the interest of the people.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, who made the appeal, urged the doctors to consider the plight of the masses who always bear the burden of such actions.

The Association of Resident Doctors at LASUTH had at a news conference on Sunday indicated its plan to embark on an indefinite strike following what they called acute shortage of resident doctors and house officers in the teaching hospital.

The association said failure of LASUTH management to immediately employ House Officers and Resident Doctors will trigger the three-day strike beginning from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7.

The ARD-LASUTH threatened a total shut down of services in the hospital and that they will not attend to emergency cases during the period.

“There are plans by the state government to employ more house officers and resident doctors. We have started that already.

“If you will recall that the Lagos State Health Service Commission care facilities have an approval to recruit more house officers and we are working on the other approval for the teaching hospitals.

“So we are aware of the agitations and we are working seriously on how to address the issue; we will meet with stakeholders today.

“I appeal to the doctors to shelve their strike in the interest of the people,’" Idris said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The commissioner assured the doctors that the state government would do everything possible to avert the strike. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate...bullet

Related Articles

Surviving Is Hard Mum sells baby to orphanage to raise money for husband's business
In Uganda Pop star MP rearrested seeking treatment abroad
Tech A dangerous parasitic illness spread by bugs that bite people's faces at night is spreading in the US, doctors warn
In Plateau Gunmen kill Speaker’s head driver, 1 other
World Fighting dementia with memories of childhood and happy times
Yahoo Plus Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals
Odd Enough I was diagnosed with male breast cancer at 24
Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke — Wife
Finance In the Trump era, longstanding bank rules requiring customers to identify their country of origin has some people worried about where that information might end up
In Plateau Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 in yet another attack

Local

Despite slow pace of work, Transport Minister says Lagos-Ibadan rail will be ready in December 2018.
Amaechi Why Minister is unhappy with work on Lagos-Ibadan rail
Reps committee says Malami committed fraud by reinstating Maina
Abubakar Malami Justice Minister inaugurates 17-man anti-corruption committee
Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti
Osun Election PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets
In Niger 1 dies, 13 arrested as students/NURTW clash – CP