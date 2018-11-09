"I will only die when it is my time", Shekau boasts in new video

news

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, has dismissed reports of his death in a new video.

In the video published by Sahara Reporters, Shekau praised his fighters and also boasted about recent attacks carried out in Kumshe, Gulumba and in other areas in the northeast region.

In the video, Shekau was seen wearing military camouflage surrounded by four bodyguards all holding AK47 riffles.

Speaking in a mix of Arabic and Hausa, he said, "I will not say a lot, whatever you wish to say, Allah is sufficient for you.

"We are a people that detached ourselves from others to wage war because of Allah, and preach because of Allah to ensure that the flag of Islam is raised, to ensure that Islam spreads, until we are no longer active. Those that said I have died, I will only die when it is my time.

"The war we waged in Kumshe, Gulumba and some of the villages in the region that you have heard of recently, were carried out by us and the victories given to us was by Allah alone, it is not by our power or weapons.”

He also spoke about his mother for the first time since she spoke during an interview with Voice Of America (VOA).

"Those that had whatever to say between me and my mother, Allah is the knower of all things," he said.

What Shekau's mother said about him

In her interview, Falmata Shekau, revealed that the Boko Haram leader was an almajiri boy in search of Islamic education when he joined the Islamic sect that later became a terrorist organisation.

She added that she has not seen her son since he joined the sect and disclosed that she prays to God to touch his heart to put an end to his atrocities.

She said, "I don't now if he's alive or dead. I don't know. It's only God who knows. For 15 years I haven't seen him.

"Since Shekau met with Mohammed Yusuf, I didn't see him again. Yes, he's my son and every mother loves her son, but we have different characters.

"He brought a lot of problem to many people. Where can I meet him to tell him that these things he is doing is very bad? He brought many problems to many people, but I am praying for God to show him the good way."

She also expressed disappointment at how her son has turned out, saying it's not the values she instilled in him.