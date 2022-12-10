Shekau had 83 concubines before his death - Ex-Boko Haram commanders

Recall that Shekau was reportedly killed during a supremacy battle with another faction of the insurgent group in Sambisa Forest, Borno State back in May 2021.

But, the surrendered fighters have now confirmed that the late terrorists' leader actually committed suicide during the deadly encounter, an act they described as a contradiction to his preaching.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to Borno State governor on Security, Brig Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq (rtd), who spoke in Maiduguri on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Ishaq said some associates of the late Shekau, who have surrendered and embraced peace, told him about his concubines.

Ishaq's words: “We started this non-kinetic approach 16th months ago, the model started shortly after the death of Abubakar Shekau and the state government didn’t want Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to continue using the Shekau’s fighters; we know it would be deadly.

“So, the first of fighter that I received in Bama told me that Shekau had 83 concubines, just imagine he left behind 83 concubines.

“They said he is now in hell because he committed suicide during his clash with other fraction. He always told them go out and fights, if they die in the process several virgins are waiting for them,” he said.

He further added that many fighters regretted their actions and blamed Shekau for misleading them.