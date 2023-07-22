ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the call had become necessary because of the plight of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu and Senator Shehu Sani. [Independent]
President Bola Tinubu and Senator Shehu Sani. [Independent]

Recommended articles

Sani said this when he led leaders of PWD from Kaduna State on a visit to the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities(NCPWD) in Abuja on Friday.

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, said the 25 per cent consideration had become necessary in view of the impact of economic challenges on them.

He said PWD in Nigeria, who were over 35 million, were not only grappling with disabilities but also poverty, adding that “they face double tragedy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was optimistic that when the palliative would be released to the commission on their behalf, it would be judiciously distributed.

On challenges, Sani said from interactions with management of the commission, it was obvious that funding was a major problem.

“I am happy that you have been able to carry out your mandate as a commission even with the meagre resources.

“I commend your hard work and that of the management in ensuring that the mandate of the commission was followed through.

“My relationship with them is not political but a matter of personal conviction,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said, “It has always been a passion to ensure that persons with disabilities are given the opportunity to contribute to national development.

“I have always enquire to ensure that the commission is directly connected to the people it was created for.

“I heard that some people with disabilities find it difficult to get in touch with the commission.

“So, other states can key into this initiative as we have done today.”

The Executive Secretary, NCPWD, James Lalu, called on Nigerians to support the commission to enable it carry out its responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the call had become necessary because of the plight of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

“One could rarely see a family without persons with disabilities.

“As such, we are calling on well meaning Nigerians to support this commission to properly serve those it was established for.

“We do not need handouts. We are smart and intelligent and when given the opportunity we will contribute to the development of Nigeria,” he said.

The executive secretary commended the Federal Government for providing job opportunities for some persons with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “over 200 people with disabilities have been offered jobs in the public service and they have started work.

“I commend former President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and also President Bola Tinubu, who has started carrying us along.”

He further commended Sen. Sani for his contribution towards the passage of the bill that established the commission.

“I remember then in the 9th National Assembly when we were always coming out to protest the non passage of our bill.

“At a point the bill got missing and Sen. Sani helped to find it then followed through until it was passed and assented to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For this we remain eternally grateful and we are ready to partner with him and his network of friends to impact the lives of persons with disabilities.”

Lalu said the commission was working to ensure better living condition for persons with disabilities.

He assured the delegation from Kaduna state that the commission would assist them where necessary.

“I appreciate your visit and I will be visiting Kaduna, which is the head office of National Disability Forum,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCPWD was established following passage of Persons with Disabilities Act in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission was established to ensure that all government programmes and services are accessible to persons with disabilities.

It was also established to provide awareness on the rights of persons with disabilities among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Father of slain man hails Appeal Court ₦100m judgment against customs

Father of slain man hails Appeal Court ₦100m judgment against customs

Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG

Fuel subsidy detrimental to downstream sector, economy – Don

Fuel subsidy detrimental to downstream sector, economy – Don

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja