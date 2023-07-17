ADVERTISEMENT
Shehu Sani recommends weekly palliatives to counter economic impact

Ima Elijah

He proposed innovative dolution to End sit-at-home woes in South-East.

Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The ongoing sit-at-home orders, which have been issued by the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, as a protest against the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, have raised concerns.

In response to the situation, Shehu Sani recommends a possible solution. He suggests that the government should distribute ₦50,000 palliatives to residents in the South-Eastern markets every Monday which is the usual day of observance for the sit-at-home.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the former lawmaker tweeted, "Share 50k palliatives in the market every Monday to end sit-at-home."

Meanwhile, the Army has announced its deployment of heavy security measures to conduct raids on IPOB hideouts and apprehend those enforcing the illegal sit-at-home orders.

