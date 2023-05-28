Shehu Sani believes Buhari has set traps for Tinubu

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, is famous for his strong criticisms of the policies of the Buhari government.

With hours left before the President call time on his eight-year Aso Rock stint, Sani has highlighted the failures recorded by the outgoing administration.

While insisting that Buhari is bequeathing Tinubu a country without a defined economic direction, the controversial lawmaker also accused the President of painting a false image of his regime.

Sani's opinion was contained in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

His tweet read, “He led the country without any economic direction. He presided over a government that failed to secure the lives of Nigerians; 63,000 dead, three million internally displaced persons and 366,000 refugees in neighbouring countries.

“He failed to restructure as he promised. He granted waivers to the rich and impoverished the poor. He closed the borders for those who import bags of rice on motorcycles and permitted those who use the ships.

“He built magical pyramids that disappeared after three days. He left incomplete projects with huge debts to service for decades.

“He enabled, enriched and reinforced a cabal for eight years. He appointed and retained failures and rewarded them with extensions. He was weak in taking decisions and running away when it’s tough.

“He has no house in London but made London his home. He left behind record inflation, record devaluation, record unemployment, record fall in GDP, record figures of poverty and record plunder of state resources.