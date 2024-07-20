RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shaibu resumes as deputy governor, tells Obaseki 'I will work from home'

The judgment reinstating him, he said, was declarative and had to be carried out before an appeal could be entertained in the case.

Shaibu said on Friday in Benin that he would be working from home to prevent any confrontation.

” I have resumed, recalled all my staff. I will be working from a private residence to prevent any confrontation.

” I remain the deputy governor. All salaries and entitlement will be paid,” he said.

Shaibu said Thursday’s gun attack on him and the APC Governorship Candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, was an assassination attempt allegedly orchestrated by the state government.

Shaibu, while reacting to the attack, said he was taken aback by the ugly incident that claimed the life of a police officer.

He noted that he had in the last year avoided many calls for a protest over his ordeal to forestall any kind of confrontation with the state government and its agents.

The state government, through its Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie had blamed Shaibu for the mayhem.

The state government alleged that Shaibu allegedly mobilised armed thugs to wait for him at the Benin Airport.

Shaibu said he found the allegation very funny, querying the logic in him mobilising thugs, yet was attacked, leading to the killing of a police officer in his convoy.

He noted, however, that he had instituted a ₦50 billion suit against the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Commissioner and the media aide for defaming his character.

According to him, it is surprising that Nehikhare and Osagie are insisting that he remained impeached when they have refused to study the court judgment.

He slammed the state government for stating the judgment it never reviewed, saying there were many gaps in the administration of the state.

“I can tell you that Thursday's attack was planned by the state governor to assassinate me. The governor vowed to destroy me when I remained resolute in vying for the position of the governor.

“They said I was the one who planned the attack but I came in peacefully from Abuja to the state capital. Why were the armed thugs laying ambush for me? Were they expecting a visitor?

“I have already instituted a ₦50 billion suit against the governor, Nehikhare and Osagie for defamation. They will be served next week."

