ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Seyi Tinubu’s foundation to create over 10,000 jobs for youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Tinubu, Nigeria is blessed with a youthful population, with over 65 per cent under the age of 30, making it one of the youngest nations globally.

Noella Foundation organising medical outreach in Abuja on Saturday.
Noella Foundation organising medical outreach in Abuja on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Seyi Tinubu, Co-founder of the foundation and Chairperson, SME100Africa Global Youth Council, disclosed this at a medical outreach in Abuja on Saturday.

The outreach was to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day which holds every Aug. 12.

The 2023 edition had the theme: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aim is to bring issues regarding the youth to the attention of the international community and celebrate the potential of youths as partners in the global society.

Tinubu said that the foundation was committed to transforming the lives of young people and aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation.

“In a world where challenges facing our young generation are both numerous and complex, Noella Foundation has emerged as a beacon of hope, a driving force that propels dreams into reality.

“As we look forward to the horizon of the next 12 months, we stand on the cusp of witnessing something truly remarkable developments,” he said.

He said that the theme underscored the vital role of youths in driving innovation and change, adding that youths hold the key to unlocking economic growth and development globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the foundation would create the more than 10,000 jobs to encourage the youth, transform the beneficiaries’ lives and help communities and industries.

We would also back this up by setting up exchange programmes and summits within and outside Africa.

“We would also encourage those who have begun thriving businesses, with resources to do more and employ more.

“We would also fill vacancies in organisations and institutions with young Nigerians who are willing and able to work.

“This will be done using www.100jobs.ng as the portal to collate CVs,” Tinubu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appreciating the foundation’s partners for support in creating job opportunities, Tinubu called on prospective partners to collaborate with the foundation in order to create more jobs.

“Imagine the ripple effects of these jobs – lives touched, families supported, dreams fulfilled.

“It is a testament to the unyielding belief in the potential of our youths, their unwavering faith in the power of each individual to contribute to the tapestry of our nation’s progress.

“As we celebrate this remarkable day, let us be reminded of the countless stories that will soon unfold.

“Stories of young minds breaking free from the shackles of unemployment, stories of resilience, determination and relentless pursuit of excellence,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tinubu, Nigeria is blessed with a youthful population, with over 65 per cent under the age of 30, making it one of the youngest nations globally.

He said that the potential held the key to unlocking economic growth and innovation in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Tinubu reiterates commitment to meaningful opportunities for youths

Tinubu reiterates commitment to meaningful opportunities for youths

CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner

Navy military school graduates 54 sailors

Navy military school graduates 54 sailors

Seyi Tinubu’s foundation to create over 10,000 jobs for youths

Seyi Tinubu’s foundation to create over 10,000 jobs for youths

EFCC advocates corruption studies in Nigerian school curriculum

EFCC advocates corruption studies in Nigerian school curriculum

Protest breaks out in Kano over planned military invasion of Niger

Protest breaks out in Kano over planned military invasion of Niger

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Nigerian soldiers are the backbone of the ECOMOG forces. [BBC]

Heads of State who sent Nigerian military to fight in other African countries