SERAP warns Tinubu to investigate Betta Edu's ₦585m scandal or face legal action

Edu in a statement by Rasheed Zubair, her spokesperson, had confirmed the payment of the fund into a personal account, arguing that the disbursement followed due process.

The fund was meant to help vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun states.

She added that the corruption allegation against her over the payment was a smear campaign by disgruntled elements to stain her integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, SERAP in a statement on Sunday, January 7, 2023, said, “Anyone suspected to be involved in any improper payment or diversion of public funds should be brought to justice.”

In the statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged President Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to “Promptly and thoroughly investigate whether the N585.2 million has been paid into any private account, and to identify and publish the names of anyone who may have received the money.”

According to SERAP, “Investigating these allegations and ensuring that the public funds meant to take care of the poor are transparently and accountably spent and recovering any diverted public funds are serious and legitimate public interests.”

The organisation told the president that his government has a legal responsibility to ensure full compliance with the Financial Regulations 2009, prohibiting the payment of public funds into private accounts.

In the same vein, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has advised the embattled minister to tender her resignation and submit herself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT