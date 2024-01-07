ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SERAP warns Tinubu to investigate Betta Edu's ₦585m scandal or face legal action

Bayo Wahab

SERAP says anyone suspected of being involved in any improper payment or diversion of public funds should be brought to justice.

Betta Edu and President Bola Tinubu. [Channels TV]
Betta Edu and President Bola Tinubu. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Edu in a statement by Rasheed Zubair, her spokesperson, had confirmed the payment of the fund  into a personal account, arguing that the disbursement followed due process.

The fund was meant to help vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun states.

She added that the corruption allegation against her over the payment was a smear campaign by disgruntled elements to stain her integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, SERAP in a statement on Sunday, January 7, 2023, said, “Anyone suspected to be involved in any improper payment or diversion of public funds should be brought to justice.”

In the statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged President Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to “Promptly and thoroughly investigate whether the N585.2 million has been paid into any private account, and to identify and publish the names of anyone who may have received the money.”

According to SERAP, “Investigating these allegations and ensuring that the public funds meant to take care of the poor are transparently and accountably spent and recovering any diverted public funds are serious and legitimate public interests.”

The organisation told the president that his government has a legal responsibility to ensure full compliance with the Financial Regulations 2009, prohibiting the payment of public funds into private accounts.

In the same vein, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has advised the embattled minister to tender her resignation and submit herself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also called on the president and the EFCC to use the best global practices in enforcing anti-graft laws, adding that the laws should not be made to favour individuals because they are top officials of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency commences investigation into Betta Edu's ₦585 palliative scandal

Presidency commences investigation into Betta Edu's ₦585 palliative scandal

CBN disburses $61m to foreign airlines to settle mature foreign exchange backlog

CBN disburses $61m to foreign airlines to settle mature foreign exchange backlog

SERAP warns Tinubu to investigate Betta Edu's ₦585m scandal or face legal action

SERAP warns Tinubu to investigate Betta Edu's ₦585m scandal or face legal action

We have no fake professors in our university — UNILORIN

We have no fake professors in our university — UNILORIN

Why more Nigerians should embrace exportation — NAHCO boss

Why more Nigerians should embrace exportation — NAHCO boss

Nigeria’s cinema most expensive in the world – Film entrepreneur

Nigeria’s cinema most expensive in the world – Film entrepreneur

NSCDC arrests druggy son for allegedly stabbing father to death in Kano

NSCDC arrests druggy son for allegedly stabbing father to death in Kano

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue