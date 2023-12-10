ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

Ima Elijah

The organisation highlighted the importance of a transparent and accountable oil sector for the overall well-being of the nation.

NNPC GMD, Malam Mele Kyari
NNPC GMD, Malam Mele Kyari

Recommended articles

SERAP, a non-governmental organization known for its advocacy for socio-economic rights and governmental accountability, alleges that the NNPCL has failed to disclose the daily production and export figures of barrels of oil, raising concerns about transparency in the crucial sector.

The call was formalised through a letter signed by SERAP's Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

In the letter, SERAP stated the public's legitimate interest in having access to such vital information, stating, "Nigerians are entitled to the right to receive information without any interference or distortion."

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act 2011, SERAP asserted its right to request and gain access to details about Nigeria's daily oil production, export quantities, and the total revenue remitted to the public treasury since the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to SERAP, the lack of transparency in these matters could have adverse effects on the fundamental interests of citizens and the public at large.

The organisation highlighted the importance of a transparent and accountable oil sector for the overall well-being of the nation.

In the letter, SERAP also recalled recent allegations made by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Sanusi claimed that the NNPCL was not remitting sufficient foreign exchange into the treasury despite the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Asserting the legal responsibility of the NNPCL to promote transparency, SERAP warned that it would consider taking legal action if the NNPC failed to respond to their request within the stipulated seven working days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation expressed its commitment to pursuing these actions in the public interest.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sen Kingibe to deploy marshals to tackle gender-based violence in FCT communities

Sen Kingibe to deploy marshals to tackle gender-based violence in FCT communities

Tinubu government wants Nigerians to produce more coconuts to create wealth

Tinubu government wants Nigerians to produce more coconuts to create wealth

Chief of Defence Staff pleads for understanding amidst drone attack fallout

Chief of Defence Staff pleads for understanding amidst drone attack fallout

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

Nigerians will experience sunshine, haziness for next 3 days

Nigerians will experience sunshine, haziness for next 3 days

SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

Sheffield United taps manager with relegation experience to avoid relegation

Sheffield United taps manager with relegation experience to avoid relegation

Pastor Adeboye knows how he prefers to die – after a good meal of pounded yam

Pastor Adeboye knows how he prefers to die – after a good meal of pounded yam

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Kano govt uncovers warehouse for diversion of palliatives

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

Police arrest Gov Yusuf’s aide, 1 other for allegedly diverting state's palliatives

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year