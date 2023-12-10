SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

SERAP, a non-governmental organization known for its advocacy for socio-economic rights and governmental accountability, alleges that the NNPCL has failed to disclose the daily production and export figures of barrels of oil, raising concerns about transparency in the crucial sector.

The call was formalised through a letter signed by SERAP's Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

In the letter, SERAP stated the public's legitimate interest in having access to such vital information, stating, "Nigerians are entitled to the right to receive information without any interference or distortion."

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act 2011, SERAP asserted its right to request and gain access to details about Nigeria's daily oil production, export quantities, and the total revenue remitted to the public treasury since the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to SERAP, the lack of transparency in these matters could have adverse effects on the fundamental interests of citizens and the public at large.

The organisation highlighted the importance of a transparent and accountable oil sector for the overall well-being of the nation.

In the letter, SERAP also recalled recent allegations made by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Sanusi claimed that the NNPCL was not remitting sufficient foreign exchange into the treasury despite the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Asserting the legal responsibility of the NNPCL to promote transparency, SERAP warned that it would consider taking legal action if the NNPC failed to respond to their request within the stipulated seven working days.

ADVERTISEMENT