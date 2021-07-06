RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senators support bill to protect donkeys from extinction in Nigeria

The bill seeks to mitigate the extinction of donkeys in the country.

Nigerian senators [NASS]

A bill to regulate the slaughter of donkeys in Nigeria has passed second reading in the Senate.

The bill, read during plenary on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, aims to protect donkeys which are reportedly endangered in the country.

The bill seeks to establish the breeding and ranching of donkeys through the Export Certification Value Chain to mitigate the extinction of donkeys in the country.

Senators that contributed to the debate on the bill noted that donkeys are extremely important to the nation's eco-system and must be protected.

The bill was passed for second reading and referred to the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development to report back within two weeks.

