Senator Yari inaugurates eye treatment, surgeries for 1,000 patients in Zamfara

Yari, representing Zamfara West in the Senate, explained during the event at General Hospital, Talata-Mafara, that the exercise would be conducted by the Visions Savers Eye Care Center.

Represented by the former state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lawal Liman, Yari said that the gesture was one of his interventions in the health sector.

He said that the intervention was aimed at supporting vulnerable persons with eye challenges who could not afford to pay for medical services.

“This is a pilot programme where 1000 patients will benefit.

“More beneficiaries will be selected in Anka, Bakura, Bukkuyum, Gummi, Maradun and Talata-Mafara LGAs in the subsequent phases of the intervention.

“The beneficiaries will be made up of the aged, vulnerable persons, women, and children.

“Each beneficiary will have access to eye treatment, surgery, and drugs during the exercise,” he added.

In his remarks, the Emir of Talata-Mafara, Alhaji Bello Muhammad-Barmo described the intervention as a welcome development.

Muhammad-Barmo, who was represented by the Galadima of Mafara Emirate, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, described the gesture as a good social protection intervention for vulnerable groups.

He urged other political officeholders, well-meaning individuals, and organisations to emulate Yari’s gesture and reach out to the helpless poor.

The Head of the medical team, Dr Kamal Umar, said that 20 medical personnel have been deployed for the exercise.

“We are going to engage health personnel in all the hospitals designed as treatment centres for this exercise across Zamfara West.

“Surgeries will be carried out for blind patients and those with trachoma, glaucoma, allergic and conjunctivitis.

“We will also provide long and short-sight glasses for the patients and refer any complicated health cases recorded from this exercise to various tertiary health institutions,” Umar added.

Also, the Zonal Coordinator, APC Zamfara West, Alhaji Sha’ayau Sarkinfawa commended the lawmaker for the gesture, which he said was in line with the party manifesto towards supporting the poor.

He appealed to the medical team to be patient and understanding with the patients who are eager to get treatment.