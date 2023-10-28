ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Yari donates Android smartphones to APC social media handlers

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his remarks, the Director-General of New Media to Sen. Yari, Almansur Almajir, said the workshop aimed to enhance the capacity of the participants.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari
Senator Abdulaziz Yari

Presenting the phones to the beneficiaries in Talata-Mafara at a one-day workshop for APC social media handlers, Yari urged them to promote peace-building and political stability in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by Senator Yari’s New Media office.

The lawmaker represented by the Zonal Coordinator, APC Zamfara West Senatorial District Campaigns, Alhaji Sha’ayau Sarkin-Fawa, described the contributions of the social users in building the party in the state as successful.

“I am very delighted to be with you today, I appreciate your support and contributions to the maintenance of peace and political stability in the state.

“This gesture is a recognition of your contributions to building the APC in the state.

“You know, social media handlers play a greater role in information dissemination globally,” Yari said.

“I believe your support contributed immensely to the success of the APC in the state.

“Your activities are always promoting our great party, I want you to maintain the tempo in promoting peace-building and stability.

“I, therefore, urge you to maintain your good efforts, you should always put nations’ interest first for peace sustainability in our dear country,” he explained.

Almajir commended Yari and Minister of State Defence and former Governor Bello Matawalle for their support and cooperation in building the APC in the state.

“No fewer than 40 participants of this workshop were been drowned from the Six local government areas of Zamfara West Senatorial District,” he added.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman Zamfara APC social media crew, Muhammad Lawal and former Senior Special Assistant to Matawalle, Abdul Bala commended Yari for enhancing the capacity of social media handlers in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria
