Senator Yari distributes 380 cows to APC stakeholders for Eid-el-fitr festival

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Yari distributes 380 cows to APC stakeholders for Eid-el-fitr festival [dailytimes]

Senator Abdulaziz Yari (APC-Zamfara) has distributed 380 cows to All Progressive Congress (APC) leaders, stakeholders and less-privileged families in the state for the upcoming Eid-el-fitr festival.

The Chairman, Senator Yari Political Organization, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Yari is a former Zamfara governor representing Zamfara West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Liman said that the gesture is aimed at assisting the less-privileged families during the Sallah festivities.

“The beneficiaries include state, local government and ward executives of the APC, Islamic scholars, youth and women groups and associations as well as community leaders in the state.

“Nine of the 14 local government areas of the state have already collected cows allocated to them.

“We are working to extend the allocations to the remaining five LGAs and other categories of beneficiaries,’’ Liman said.

He commended the former governor for his concern for the people of the state, especially for those at the grassroots.

Liman urged other politicians to emulate Yari in extending dividends of democracy to the electorates.

Liman called on Muslims to use the remaining days of Ramadan to pray for peace and stability in the state and Nigeria in general.

