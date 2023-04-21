The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Wamakko secures release of 62 inmates in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wamakko who represents Sokoto North in the Senate, also gave each of the 62 freed inmates N10,000 to transport themselves home.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko.
Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Recommended articles

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

The inmates were in Sokoto, Tambuwal, Wurno and Gwadabawa correctional centers.

The Senator settled the fines imposed by courts on the inmates to secure their release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamakko who represents Sokoto North in the Senate, also gave each of the 62 freed inmates N10,000 to transport themselves home.

He said that the gesture was to enable them celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their families.

The Senator advised them to be of good behavior and avoid repeating the mistakes that took them to the correctional centres.

The beneficiaries commended Wamakko for the invaluable gesture and promised to be of good conduct as they return to the larger society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker initiated the programme in 2016, as part of his humanitarian intervention programme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senator Wamakko secures release of 62 inmates in Sokoto

Senator Wamakko secures release of 62 inmates in Sokoto

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku lose verification badges as Twitter goes radical

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku lose verification badges as Twitter goes radical

DSS arrests gunmen in Kano, calls for vigilance during Eid celebration

DSS arrests gunmen in Kano, calls for vigilance during Eid celebration

Military pledges peaceful transition, dismisses threats

Military pledges peaceful transition, dismisses threats

Police bans sachet water, praise singers on Kwara Eid prayer ground

Police bans sachet water, praise singers on Kwara Eid prayer ground

Anambra solicits global partnership, funding to combat gully erosion

Anambra solicits global partnership, funding to combat gully erosion

Lagos govt pays ₦5bn accrued pension, pledges safe retirement, welfare

Lagos govt pays ₦5bn accrued pension, pledges safe retirement, welfare

BREAKING: Sultan declares Friday Sallah as new moon sighted

BREAKING: Sultan declares Friday Sallah as new moon sighted

Enugu university bans students from wearing eyelashes, finger nails

Enugu university bans students from wearing eyelashes, finger nails

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years