ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator to empower constituents with ₦30m, flags off road construction

News Agency Of Nigeria

He noted that the impact of independent and dependent variables which should not be underestimated form the basis of strategy and innovation to achieve set goals.

Jimoh Ibrahim.
Jimoh Ibrahim.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, also said that he would flag off road constructions and rehabilitation in the district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme to mark his first 100 days in office will hold on Sept. 20 at the University of Fortune, Igbotako.

Ibrahim said that he would also present his scorecard on the bills sponsored and motion moved at the hallowed chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have presented a bill for the establishment of Bitumen Development Commission, a bill on Insurance Amendment Act of 2023 and facilitated N200 million for the contractor of Niger Development Commission (NDDC) to tackle the decades of blackout in the district.

”I have moved a motion on Federal Government’s attention over sea incursion ravaging Ayetoro community and I have also seconded a motion for the election of the Senate President among others.

“100 constituents will collect a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment and we will also be flagging off road rehabilitations, maintenance and construction in our district from my own personal purse.

“We will also be inspecting no fewer than 400 solar panels installation in various communities in our district which are efforts to mark my 100 days in office,” he said.

Earlier, Ibrahim who lectured some youths during a seminar tagged, “2nd Aseyori Seminar”, hinged on ‘Strategy and Innovation” as veritable tools to achieve set goals and aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the impact of independent and dependent variables which should not be underestimated form the basis of strategy and innovation to achieve set goals.

“Strategy is the allocation of resources to achieve certain goals while innovation is an act of solving problems; these two become very imperative in achieving set goals and its wrong application also results to failure in achieving goals.

“Understanding the independent and dependent variables better also forms the impact on your strategy and innovation, which gives you a judgement on how closer you are to achieving your set goals and aspirations,” he said.

He, however, urged the youth to always place premium on good strategy and innovation to achieve their desired goals in all spheres of life.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Cuba partner to curb food insecurity

Nigeria, Cuba partner to curb food insecurity

Expanded tax net will boost govt revenue, service delivery – RMAFC

Expanded tax net will boost govt revenue, service delivery – RMAFC

Senator Adeola empowers 9,000 Ogun constituents

Senator Adeola empowers 9,000 Ogun constituents

We’re addressing outbreak of new Okra disease — ABU institute

We’re addressing outbreak of new Okra disease — ABU institute

Senator to empower constituents with ₦30m, flags off road construction

Senator to empower constituents with ₦30m, flags off road construction

Actor Jimmy Odukoya replaces late father as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church

Actor Jimmy Odukoya replaces late father as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church

Tinubu appoints 2 new ministers

Tinubu appoints 2 new ministers

Tinubu appoints Tope Fasua special adviser on economic matters

Tinubu appoints Tope Fasua special adviser on economic matters

Nigeria's best economic period was under Obasanjo - El-Rufai

Nigeria's best economic period was under Obasanjo - El-Rufai

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis