Senator to empower constituents with ₦30m, flags off road construction

Ibrahim, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, also said that he would flag off road constructions and rehabilitation in the district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme to mark his first 100 days in office will hold on Sept. 20 at the University of Fortune, Igbotako.

Ibrahim said that he would also present his scorecard on the bills sponsored and motion moved at the hallowed chamber.

“I have presented a bill for the establishment of Bitumen Development Commission, a bill on Insurance Amendment Act of 2023 and facilitated N200 million for the contractor of Niger Development Commission (NDDC) to tackle the decades of blackout in the district.

”I have moved a motion on Federal Government’s attention over sea incursion ravaging Ayetoro community and I have also seconded a motion for the election of the Senate President among others.

“100 constituents will collect a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment and we will also be flagging off road rehabilitations, maintenance and construction in our district from my own personal purse.

“We will also be inspecting no fewer than 400 solar panels installation in various communities in our district which are efforts to mark my 100 days in office,” he said.

Earlier, Ibrahim who lectured some youths during a seminar tagged, “2nd Aseyori Seminar”, hinged on ‘Strategy and Innovation” as veritable tools to achieve set goals and aspirations.

He noted that the impact of independent and dependent variables which should not be underestimated form the basis of strategy and innovation to achieve set goals.

“Strategy is the allocation of resources to achieve certain goals while innovation is an act of solving problems; these two become very imperative in achieving set goals and its wrong application also results to failure in achieving goals.

“Understanding the independent and dependent variables better also forms the impact on your strategy and innovation, which gives you a judgement on how closer you are to achieving your set goals and aspirations,” he said.