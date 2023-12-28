ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that she also pledged to commission her constituency offices in 5 local government areas of the Senatorial District on Thursday.

In Adavi, Okene, and Okehi local government areas, the lawmaker assured the constituents of good representation. Natasha said that they won’t be left out in the dividends of democracy, explaining, “it took us barely one week to install 800 street lights across Kogi Central”.

I am here to fulfil one of the campaign promises I made to you. I told you I am going to bring the very best of democracy and governance to you. Just six weeks in office, I was able to put up these street lights.

“This is just the phase I of the project. In the months to come, we are going to install many more streetlights across all the streets and corners of Kogi Central.

“We are going to do our very best to illuminate our streets to do away with darkness, which cuts short commercial activities.

“By this time ordinarily, the people would have been in their homes, but now we can see the markets are still running with some children doing their assignments under the streetlights.

“I promise you that every month, we are going to commission more projects; the primary healthcare centres, the primary schools, water projects, and many more,” she pledged.

According to her, she has brought the very best to them from the project, which is being funded by the Federal Government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Celebrity Senator” as fondly called, also pledged to commission her constituency offices in the five local government areas of the Senatorial District on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

