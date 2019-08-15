Dr Istifanus Gyang, the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, on Thursday, decried the high rate of crime in the country and called for synergy among security agencies to address the menace.

Gyang, who is also the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Plateau Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, on Thursday in Jos.

He identified insecurity as the greatest challenge facing the country, stressing that concerted efforts needed to be made by security agencies to address it.

“The country is faced with Boko Haram insurgency, armed banditry and kidnapping, among others.

“The core mandate of the police is internal security as well as battling crime and criminality; this can be better achieved with synergy amongst security agencies,’’ he said.

Gyang said that his visit was to assure the police that the people of his senatorial district had resolved to live in peace, for the progress and development of Plateau and Nigeria at large.

“My mandate is to secure, reconcile and empower my people; this can only be achieved with the enforcement of the laws critical to building trust and confidence,’’ the senator said.

He said that as the vice-chairman, senate committee on defence, he would ensure that some laws were enacted to strengthen the capacity of the police and other security agencies.

In his response, the police commissioner said that in spite of the myriad of challenges and logistics constraints, his officers and men were committed to discharging their duties effectively and efficiently.

“Some places are not accessible due to flood, while we have inadequate patrol vehicles, but we are committed to discharging our duties,’’ he said.

Akinmoyede commended the people of Plateau for their cooperation and support for the police which, he said, had resulted in the peace currently being experienced in the state, promising to support the senator to achieve his mandate.