ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate votes against military action in Niger, asks Tinubu to use diplomacy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ECOWAS decision is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate and read at plenary on Friday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The upper chamber also called on the ECOWAS Parliament to rise to the occasion by equally condemning the coup and also proffer solutions to resolve the impasse quickly.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio announced the resolutions on Saturday after a closed-door meeting which lasted for about two hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was on July 26, overthrown by his presidential guards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio said: “We discussed on President Bola Tinubu, who also doubles as Chairman of ECOWAS, request for support in the implementation of the resolutions of ECOWAS on the political situation in Nigeria and resolve as follows.

“The leadership of the Senate is mandated to further engage with the President and Commander in Chief on behalf of the Senate and National Assembly on how best to resolve the issues.

“This is in view of the hitherto existing cordial relationship between Nigeriens and Nigerians.

“The Senate commends President Bola Tinubu and other Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS for their prompt response and the positions taken on the unfortunate development in Niger Republic.

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu by virtue of his correspondence had not asked for the approval of the parliament or approval of this Senate to go to war as been erroneously suggested in some quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rather, Mr President and Commander-in-Chief had expressed and I quote “I wish to respectfully solicit the support of the National Assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions as outlined in the said communications.”

The Senate President also said that the Senate condemned in totality the military coup that took place recently in Niger.

NAN reports that Tinubu had in a letter to the Senate on Friday, conveyed the decisions of the ECOWAS on recent military intervention in Niger.

The ECOWAS decision is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate and read at plenary on Friday.

”I do have the honour to inform you, that following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in overthrow of the administration of His excellency President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), under my leadership condemns the coup in its entirety and resolved alongside other members of the international community to seek return of a democratic elected government in Niger,” the letter stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate votes against military action in Niger, asks Tinubu to use diplomacy

Senate votes against military action in Niger, asks Tinubu to use diplomacy

Bosun Tijani: Why I insulted Nigeria, Tinubu's nominee defends controversial tweets

Bosun Tijani: Why I insulted Nigeria, Tinubu's nominee defends controversial tweets

Tinubu didn't ask us for permission to wage war against Niger - Senate

Tinubu didn't ask us for permission to wage war against Niger - Senate

Labour Party senator thanks Tinubu for choosing FCT indigene as minister

Labour Party senator thanks Tinubu for choosing FCT indigene as minister

This is just a setback, Maryam Shetty opens up on withdrawal from ministerial list

This is just a setback, Maryam Shetty opens up on withdrawal from ministerial list

I was 'baited' before presidential election - Tinubu

I was 'baited' before presidential election - Tinubu

Think twice before invading Niger Republic, Bode George warns Tinubu

Think twice before invading Niger Republic, Bode George warns Tinubu

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death