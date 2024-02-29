ADVERTISEMENT
Senate urges PSC to recruit 10 candidates each from 774 LGAs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Memga said that the use of state parameters in the recruitment as against LGAs initially adopted, would lead to inequality.

Secondary chamber of the Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]
Secondary chamber of the Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Udende Memga (APC- Benue) at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Memga said that the Buhari administration had ordered the recruitment of 10, 000 constables annually as part of measures to address the nation’s security challenges.

He said that President Bola Tinubu was keen on implementing the policy, saying however, that the recruitment should be conducted based on the strength of each LGA especially in the area of community policing.

The use of LGA parameters in the recruitment exercise is to reflect the principles of the federal character.

“It is also meant to promote inclusion, representation give a sense of belonging and balance in the polity, section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, captured the federal character,’’ he said.

He said that the parameter would promote national unity and command national loyalty as well as eliminate marginalisation of any state, ethnicity or any group in government or its agency.



“ It is extremely important to always reflect a fair representation of all local government areas in the recruitments,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria





