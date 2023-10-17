ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate urges FG to declare 'State of Emergency' on drug abuse in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Approximately 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 are drug users – UN

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

This resolution came after the unanimous adoption of a motion titled “Urgent need to address the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria” during the plenary session today.

The motion was presented by Senator Babangida Hussain (APC - Jigawa), who expressed grave concerns about the unprecedented level of drug abuse in the country.

Senator Hussain highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing out that Nigeria had transitioned from being a transit country in the 1990s to a nation plagued by widespread drug addiction and trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed staggering statistics: between 30 million and 35 million people in Nigeria spend approximately 15,000 to 30,000 dollars annually on psychotropic drugs and alcoholic beverages.

Citing data from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the European Union, Senator Hussain disclosed that approximately 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 are drug users. He further elaborated that 10.6 million individuals were cannabis users, 4.6 million used pharmaceutical opioids, and 238,000 abused amphetamines.

The Senator emphasised the regional impact of this crisis, stating that in 2017, the prevalence of drug abuse varied across geopolitical zones. The North-West accounted for 12%, North-East 13.6%, North-Central 10.0%, South-West 22.4%, South-South 16.6%, and the South-East 13.8%.

The drugs commonly abused in Nigeria, Senator Hussain noted, included mood-altering or psychoactive drugs, performance-enhancing drugs, dependency drugs, and prescription drugs.

He outlined the severe consequences of drug abuse, including addiction, trauma, mental illness, and its association with ill health, violence, and criminal activities. Notably, a significant number of deaths from accidents and violent crimes have been attributed to individuals under the influence of drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing deep concern, Senator Hussain criticised the efficacy of the current efforts by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in curbing this crisis. He urged the inclusion of specialised drug education in the school curriculum to address the issue at its roots.

Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) echoed these concerns, emphasising the detrimental effects of drug abuse on the nation’s youth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate urges FG to declare 'State of Emergency' on drug abuse in Nigeria

Senate urges FG to declare 'State of Emergency' on drug abuse in Nigeria

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new ICPC management team

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new ICPC management team

Senate urged to confirm EFCC appointments by President Tinubu

Senate urged to confirm EFCC appointments by President Tinubu

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 3 most controversial moments in 2 months as minister

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 3 most controversial moments in 2 months as minister

Governor Fintiri hails judiciary as Senator Elisha Abbo is sacked

Governor Fintiri hails judiciary as Senator Elisha Abbo is sacked

Reps urge FG to channel fuel subsidy savings to healthcare for the poor

Reps urge FG to channel fuel subsidy savings to healthcare for the poor

Oby Ezekwesili slams National Assembly over lavish SUVs purchase

Oby Ezekwesili slams National Assembly over lavish SUVs purchase

Collaborative approach is solution to fighting poverty in Nigeria - Tinubu

Collaborative approach is solution to fighting poverty in Nigeria - Tinubu

Reps to investigate utilisation of COVID-19 funds by Ministries, Departments & Agencies

Reps to investigate utilisation of COVID-19 funds by Ministries, Departments & Agencies

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State