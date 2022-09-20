RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate to screen acting CJN Justice Ariwoola on Wednesday

Bayo Wahab

The Senate also expects President Buhari to present the Budget estimates in the first week of October.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Daily Trust)
Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Daily Trust)

Recommended articles

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan announced this while welcoming his colleagues from their annual summer recess.

According to him, the Senate will also work on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023–2025, Budget 2023, and work to support defence and security forces of the country, TheNation reports.

“In the next three months our focus will largely be on the confirmation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, work on Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategic Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023–2025, Budget 2023, working to support our defense and security forces, amongst others”, he said.

“The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria will be screened tomorrow, Wednesday 21st September, 2022.

“Also, we are expecting Mr President Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to present the Budget estimates in the first week of October.

“The ninth Senate has established the practice of processing the annual Appropriation Bill of each year between October and December.”

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate to screen acting CJN Justice Ariwoola on Wednesday

Senate to screen acting CJN Justice Ariwoola on Wednesday

CNN interview: Obi lacks originality, quotes from Buhari’s workbook - Buhari Media Organisation

CNN interview: Obi lacks originality, quotes from Buhari’s workbook - Buhari Media Organisation

Senate to screen Acting CJN on Wednesday

Senate to screen Acting CJN on Wednesday

Alleged organ harvesting: Court to rule in Ukpo’s application Dec. 5

Alleged organ harvesting: Court to rule in Ukpo’s application Dec. 5

Court nullifies APC Governorship Primary in Taraba

Court nullifies APC Governorship Primary in Taraba

Uzor Kalu urges Igbo to wait for another time to produce president

Uzor Kalu urges Igbo to wait for another time to produce president

ASUU strike: Alumni laud Osun Varsity over stable academic calendar

ASUU strike: Alumni laud Osun Varsity over stable academic calendar

Peter Obi describes fuel subsidy as organised crime

Peter Obi describes fuel subsidy as organised crime

21.44m electricity customers recorded in Q1-Q2 2022 — NBS

21.44m electricity customers recorded in Q1-Q2 2022 — NBS

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Students troop out to protest against the protracted ASUU strike. (Punch)

ASUU Strike: Travellers stranded as students block Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting