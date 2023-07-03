ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ruling APC and the minority caucus are expected to fill the vacant eight principal positions.

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday. [Premium Times]
Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as the upper chamber resumes, majority and minority leaders are expected to emerge.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), with the largest number of members, is expected to produce the majority leader, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will produce the minority leader.

NAN reports that while APC has 59 senators; PDP has 36; Labour Party (LP) eight; Social Democratic Party (SDP) two; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) two; Young Peoples Party (YPP) one and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) one.

ADVERTISEMENT

This shows that seven political parties make up the membership of the 10th Senate, with 50 as opposition members.

The ruling APC and the minority caucus are also expected to fill the vacant eight principal positions.

While APC is expected to produce the majority leader, deputy majority leader, chief whip and deputy chief whip, the four principal positions reserved for the minority caucus are minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip.

PDP, being the major opposition party, is expected to produce the minority leader, deputy leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip.

Nominations for the positions are purely the affairs of political parties with the majority of seats in the senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Findings by NAN show that the major contenders for the senate majority leader’s seat include: Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) and Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno).

The duo were among the arrowheads of Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s campaign for the senate presidency.

Ndume served as the director-general of Akpabio’s campaign committee, while Bamidele was the deputy.

Also, Sen. Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) and Sen. Aminu Tambuwal (PDP-Sokoto) are contenders for the minority leader seat.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

We'll withdraw our ₦3m scholarship if Mmesoma is found guilty -  Innoson Motors

We'll withdraw our ₦3m scholarship if Mmesoma is found guilty -  Innoson Motors

Anambra state investigates suspicious high JAMB score of 362

Anambra state investigates suspicious high JAMB score of 362

Sokoto Govt sets up panel to review Tambuwal’s appointments

Sokoto Govt sets up panel to review Tambuwal’s appointments

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu