ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ashiru said that the raw materials for cement were being sourced 100 per cent locally and not imported making the sudden surge in price suspicious and perplexing.

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price
Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a point of order by the Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Lola Ashiru on the “Need to Urgently Address the Increase in Cement Price and other Building Materials in Nigeria,” at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the order, Ashiru urged the Senate to mandate its Committee on Industries to conduct an investigation into the activities of cement manufacturing industries operating in Nigeria.

This, he said was with a view to ascertain the reasons behind the price hike.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the Senate to mandate the Committee on Industries to ensure that cement manufacturing companies adhered strictly to fair market practice and desist from anti-competitive practices.

Ashiru said that the construction industry was vital to infrastructure development adding that the building industry heavily depended on cement and other building materials for its sustenance.

He said that the trend of a daily increase in the price of the product had hampered progress in various developmental endeavours across the country.

”This is because key building materials particularly cement and iron rod prices are now sold at prohibitive rates with cement and iron rod recently rising from N5,500 per bag in Jan. 2024 to about N14,000 and N8,500 to N17,000 respectively,” he said.

He also said that the sudden price increase has had a detrimental impact on critical infrastructure, and housing in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashiru said that the raw materials for cement were being sourced 100 per cent locally and not imported making the sudden surge in price suspicious and perplexing.

“Cognisant that affordable cement and other building materials are indispensable to national development, addressing the issue in time will be advantageous to the construction industry.

“This is because it will ensure the progress of constituency projects and strengthen national security by providing jobs and stability and improve the livelihood of Nigerians generally,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

FG blocks Binance, OctaFX, other crypto firms over forex crisis

FG blocks Binance, OctaFX, other crypto firms over forex crisis

Your advice is unsolicited - Labour replies DSS over planned nationwide protest

Your advice is unsolicited - Labour replies DSS over planned nationwide protest

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint Kelechi Ohiri as DG of NHIA

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint Kelechi Ohiri as DG of NHIA

Gowon says it's too early for Tinubu to resolve all inherited challenges

Gowon says it's too early for Tinubu to resolve all inherited challenges

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Niger Junta rebuffs all diplomatic missions so far [Reuters]

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Some women no longer want gifts [Sarauta]

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's