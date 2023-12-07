ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate threatens to step down NCoS budget over insufficient information

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oshiomhole said he was unhappy with the services being rendered to inmates by the NCoS.

Nigerian Senate members (Premium Times)
Nigerian Senate members (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Sen.Adams Oshiomhole, said this said this at the 2024 budget defence of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Interior on Thursday in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said he was unhappy with the services being rendered to inmates by the NCoS.

“Your organisation has transformed from Nigeria Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service but you have yet to change in your attitudes toward inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not just your fault because the government appropriates little money for you, it is either you don’t feed the inmates or you feed them only once and even at that, very miserable food.

“This is why they have completely emaciated and some can never live a decent life again even when they did not commit an offence.

“You all know the price of food items in the market, so how can you look us eye to eye and tell us that you feed a man in Nigeria with N750 a day, how much is a bottle of water,” he said.

He said that the committee would not be in a haste to approve any budget for the service until it received satisfactory answers.

He requested a breakdown of the number of inmates and security dogs at the correctional centres and how they were fed daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to see a breakdown of how you feed the inmates. If you say you feed inmates three times a day with N250 each.

“How many dogs do you have and how much does it cost to feed them daily,” he said.

Responding, the NCS Comptroller General, Alhaji Haliru Nababa, said the service had a total of 81,358 inmates nationwide, saying that 53,362 of the inmates were awaiting trial.

“We feed each inmate with N750 daily and they are fed three times daily (N250 for each square meal).

“We have 900 security dogs and to feed a dog each day we spend N800,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate threatens to step down NCoS budget over insufficient information

Senate threatens to step down NCoS budget over insufficient information

2 corps members abducted in Zamfara regain freedom

2 corps members abducted in Zamfara regain freedom

Lagos Govt seals mosque, churches, hotels over environmental infractions

Lagos Govt seals mosque, churches, hotels over environmental infractions

Tinubu approves 9-member governing council for content development board

Tinubu approves 9-member governing council for content development board

Power Minister, Adelabu dumps Accord Party, rejoins APC

Power Minister, Adelabu dumps Accord Party, rejoins APC

FG is planning to redesign NYSC scope

FG is planning to redesign NYSC scope

Nigeria Custom hands over 665 donkey skins, 450 blocs of Indian hemp in Kano

Nigeria Custom hands over 665 donkey skins, 450 blocs of Indian hemp in Kano

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Shettima, Abbas, Badaru, Ganduje arrive Air Force Base in Kaduna to condole with community

Shettima, Abbas, Badaru, Ganduje arrive Air Force Base in Kaduna to condole with community

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manji Yarling - Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

Austrian govt to partner Nigeria on transportation infrastructure – ICRC

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Delta government allocates ₦150bn for Works Sector in 2024 budget

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

Olasupo Shasore

EFCC withdraws charge against ex-Lagos AG, Shasore following Fagbemi's directive